Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

YUM stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

