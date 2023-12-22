Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Xylem Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE XYL opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

