Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

