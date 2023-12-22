Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEL. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

