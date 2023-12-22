WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$211.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$204.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total value of C$360,208.66. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$182.51 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$153.31 and a 1 year high of C$196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$186.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.9208968 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

