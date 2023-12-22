Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $310,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

