Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

