Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.14, but opened at $70.50. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 156,315 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

