Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

