Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.88. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.63 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$234.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

