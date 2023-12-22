Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to “Equal Weight”

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,696 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.