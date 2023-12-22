Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.82.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $395.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.86. Pool has a one year low of $295.95 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

