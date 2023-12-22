Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,539 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $244.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

