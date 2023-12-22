Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,112 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.39% of AXIS Capital worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,554,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS opened at $54.50 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

