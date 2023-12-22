Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Masco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,648,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

