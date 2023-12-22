Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 366,393 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 366,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of OGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after buying an additional 1,567,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

