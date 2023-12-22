Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,188,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWP opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

