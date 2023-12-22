Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,372,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $435,000.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

