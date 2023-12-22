Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 871 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.15. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.