Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 384 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

