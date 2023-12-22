Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 221 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $83.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

