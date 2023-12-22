Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 984.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 82,181 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

