Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

