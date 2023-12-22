Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,325,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 734,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 138,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TACK opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

