Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

