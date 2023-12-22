Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

