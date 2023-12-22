Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2,351.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.11 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

