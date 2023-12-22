Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

