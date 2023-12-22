Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,134 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $24,214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,565,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after purchasing an additional 879,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.