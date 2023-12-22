Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $184.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $185.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

