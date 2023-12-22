Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.8 %

CVS Health stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.