Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 161 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

