Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,032 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

