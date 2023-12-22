Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 5,859 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

