Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $199.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Watts Water Technologies traded as high as $211.78 and last traded at $211.78, with a volume of 42083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.67.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.60.
Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.
Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.
Watts Water Technologies Company Profile
Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Watts Water Technologies
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.