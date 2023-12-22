Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Holdings Decreased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSBF opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

