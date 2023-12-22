Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

