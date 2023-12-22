VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Major Shareholder Corp Ltd Eight Sells 20,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 5,201.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx Limited ( NYSE:VNRX Free Report ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNRX

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.