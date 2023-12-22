VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Major Shareholder Corp Ltd Eight Sells 20,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
VolitionRx Price Performance
NYSE VNRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75.
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 5,201.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on VNRX
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.