Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VPG opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

VPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

