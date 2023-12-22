Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Critical Comparison

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qurate Retail and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

72.5% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qurate Retail and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.03 -$2.59 billion $0.20 4.42 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 0.68% -1.67% -0.09% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

