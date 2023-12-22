Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

VIGL opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 719,366 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 172,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

