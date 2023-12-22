Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 865 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

