Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.64 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.