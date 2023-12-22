Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

