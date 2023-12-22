Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.01, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

