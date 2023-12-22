VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

