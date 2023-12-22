VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.