VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

