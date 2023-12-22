Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.02 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

