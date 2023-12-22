Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 199,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.