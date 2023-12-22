Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $483.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $486.33. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.42.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.