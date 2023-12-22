Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.26

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $3.87. Urban One shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 52,538 shares trading hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 13.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 195.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Urban One by 48.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Urban One by 174.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.